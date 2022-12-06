Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,613 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $177,462.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Trading Down 0.2 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

NYSE NSP opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

