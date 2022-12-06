Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 66,082 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for approximately 4.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

PSLV traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 38,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,428. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.