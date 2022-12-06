Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 2.57% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return during the second quarter worth $1,039,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 126.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 915,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return by 27.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return alerts:

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return Price Performance

RJA remained flat at $9.16 during trading on Tuesday. 140,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,129. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agriculture Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.