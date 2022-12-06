Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,187 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $308,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $83,229.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $187,835.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,033 shares in the company, valued at $39,879,531.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,514.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of FGBI stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 7,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

