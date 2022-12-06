Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $104,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 45,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

