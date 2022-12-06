Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $105,000 Investment in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

