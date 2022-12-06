Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 125,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,811. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.