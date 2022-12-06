Cartenna Capital LP Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 33,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 61,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.