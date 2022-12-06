Cartenna Capital LP Invests $14.31 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,314,000. Autoliv comprises approximately 3.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Autoliv by 34.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.7 %

Autoliv stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.34. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.17. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

