Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,000. Alcoa makes up about 1.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE AA traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,387. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.