Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $232.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

