CEEK VR Tops One Day Volume of $16.15 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $78.64 million and $16.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00052948 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00239414 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003712 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09771984 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $15,901,171.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

