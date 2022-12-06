Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $13.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 93,513 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 1,141,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

