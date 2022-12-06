Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

CLLS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

