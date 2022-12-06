Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.
CLLS stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.99.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
