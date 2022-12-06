Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celsius Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $119.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

