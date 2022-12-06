Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.21. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 327.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 128,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

