Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.21. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 327.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 128,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
