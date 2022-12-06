Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.73. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.