Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 52 shares.
CERE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.
Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics
In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.