Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $27.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 52 shares.

CERE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after buying an additional 861,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after buying an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.