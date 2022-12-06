CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of CF Industries worth $154,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.20. 14,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.