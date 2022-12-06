ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Position Lowered by Linse Capital LLC

Linse Capital LLC lessened its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,750,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185,232 shares during the period. ChargePoint comprises approximately 93.6% of Linse Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Linse Capital LLC owned 12.39% of ChargePoint worth $571,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $5,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $3,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $402,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.