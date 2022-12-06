Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $187.00 at HSBC

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC to $187.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 25.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,728 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.0% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

