Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 3.9%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 20,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,429,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $697.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $19,009,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Articles

