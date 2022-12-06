Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,848 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

