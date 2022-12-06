Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $402.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.