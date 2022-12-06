Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

