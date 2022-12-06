Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.