Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 882.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,772,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

