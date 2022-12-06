Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital comprises approximately 5.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Main Street Capital worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $109,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

MAIN stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

