Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.