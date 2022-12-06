Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

