Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $47,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $327.39 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

