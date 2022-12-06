Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $331.71

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $331.71 and last traded at $330.13, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $327.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.