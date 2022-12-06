Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $528,058.96 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 39.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 194.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.