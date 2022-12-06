CinCor Pharma (CINC) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) is one of 969 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CinCor Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21% CinCor Pharma Competitors -3,173.93% -175.17% -36.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CinCor Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CinCor Pharma 0 2 5 0 2.71 CinCor Pharma Competitors 3515 13857 40040 668 2.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $45.17, indicating a potential upside of 270.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.87%. Given CinCor Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CinCor Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of CinCor Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CinCor Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CinCor Pharma N/A -$50.37 million -0.71 CinCor Pharma Competitors $1.81 billion $242.90 million -5.67

CinCor Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CinCor Pharma. CinCor Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

