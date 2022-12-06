Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,734,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 113,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 82,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,498,360. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

