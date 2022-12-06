Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

Citizens Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

