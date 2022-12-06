Clearline Capital LP Has $22.61 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 2.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,750,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,248 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

