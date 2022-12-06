Clearline Capital LP Has $739,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.