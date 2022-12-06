Clearline Capital LP Invests $2.16 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 63.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Okta by 3,485.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Okta to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.