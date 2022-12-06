Clearline Capital LP Sells 17,431 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,431 shares during the quarter. Vivid Seats makes up approximately 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.96% of Vivid Seats worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

