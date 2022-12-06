Clearline Capital LP Takes $1.63 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,040 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics Trading Down 4.2 %

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.