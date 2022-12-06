Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. Avis Budget Group accounts for 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.71.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.