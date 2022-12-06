Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) by 251.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,946 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.