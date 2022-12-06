Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

