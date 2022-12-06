Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.60. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

