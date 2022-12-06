CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €37.66 ($39.64) and last traded at €37.58 ($39.56). Approximately 48,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.20 ($39.16).

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($85.26) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

