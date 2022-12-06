Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 1,839 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 39,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of D opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

