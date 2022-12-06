Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

