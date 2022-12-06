Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

NYSE MA opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

