Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

